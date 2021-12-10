COLUMBIA − City council members said Friday they have held in-person interviews with three city manager candidates.
The search for a new city manager began this summer, following current City Manager John Glascock's retirement announcement, effective Jan. 14, 2022.
City council members said in a statement that they, as a cohesive group and along with CPS HR Consulting, have reviewed 32 applicants, pre-screened 10 and has held in-person interviews with three.
The statement comes in response to mayoral candidate Randy Minchew's call for a delay in the selection of the city manager. Minchew cited a lack of transparency in the selection process.
“Local media is getting it right — the current process is “shrouded in secrecy” and the council members should be ashamed of themselves. In the name of transparency and good government, they should pump the brakes and allow for a more transparent process that ensures Columbians voices are heard,” Minchew said in a news release Thursday.
Council responded with the statement Friday and said Columbia is a great place to live and work which makes it a competitive market.
Council members then noted the competition has been "exaggerated in today's job market during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why this council feels the need to conduct an efficient process while respecting candidate confidentially."
According to the Columbia Missourian, Minchew asked that the position not be filled until after the April 2022 election, as Mayor Brian Treece is not seeking reelection.
The statement said the community has identified the traits and characteristics it would most like to see in a city manager and that the council has listened to that feedback and has kept that information in mind during the search.
"This council is confident this process will produce a city manager who is highly qualified to steer our community through the challenges that lie ahead and continue to move our community forward," the statement said.