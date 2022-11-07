COLUMBIA − The Columbia Solid Waste Division will present plans to the city council Monday evening to bring sweeping changes to the city's trash collection system.

The new automated trash collection system would eliminate the city's Logo Bag Program in favor of roll carts. According to the presentation, the city would provide one roll cart per customer. Each customer would have the opportunity to obtain a second roll cart for $8 or $12 per month, depending on the size of the cart.

The city says it has received many complaints about its current bag program. They say customers are frustrated with animals getting into their trash when left on the curb to picked up, and many times they receive the bags in poor condition. Finding the correct bags has also been a challenge when stores run out.

Despite the costs of buying the roll carts and leasing new trash trucks, the city says the new collection system would result in an annual net reduction of expenses by more than $300,000.

Currently, the Solid Waste Division serves about 35,500 customers per week.

The division will present to council at its pre-council meeting, which starts at 5 p.m. at City Hall in conference room 1A/1B. Council will meet for its regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m.