COLUMBIA- Members of city council met with Chief of Police Geoff Jones and members of the police department's vehicle stop committee at the pre-council meeting on Tuesday.
Council members asked Chief Jones questions regarding the latest vehicle stop report that was released last month. As KOMU previously reported, the disparity rate for pulling over Black drivers in Columbia was 3.37 in 2021.
Much of the discussion centered around data collection for traffic stops done by the police department. The Vehicle Stop Committee has recommended that the department collect more data when making traffic stops, and that data is made available to the public through dashboards.
Chief Jones says the department is working to meet these recommendations.
"We have begun collecting the data that the committee thinks is important so that they can make police and training recommendations, but we also have to have a records management system that will allow us to get the reports out of that that we need," said Jones. "It's really about working with RMS, it's about making sure that our data is complete, that we look for gaps in our service and see if there's something that we need to change with training or policy."
First Ward City Council Person, Pat Fowler, she says the council wanted more insight on why these traffic stops are made.
"We wanted to ask questions of the chief, specifically about why there's so many instances where data is not complete. We heard a lot about their records management system this evening," said Fowler. "We still have a disparity number that says that black people are pulled over three times as much as white people, so we would like to know why and we would like to end that practice."
Chief Jones says the department is working on getting a new records management system which he hopes will help with future data collection.