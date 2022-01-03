COLUMBIA — At the beginning of the city council meeting, Mayor Brian Treece honored city manager John Glascock, who is retiring effective Jan. 12.
The council meeting Monday was Glascock's last meeting as city manager. Treece and the council passed a resolution recognizing the city manager's work.
Mayor Treece started his speech by thanking Glascock for his time with the city.
Treece handed Glascock a plaque and giant pair of shoes to symbolize the importance of the city manager's role.
New city manager De'Carlon Seawood will officially be sworn in on Jan. 18.
The city council approved a local use tax on the ballot for the April 3 election. The council and mayor Brian Treece unanimously approved the measure.
Sometimes referred to as a "Wayfair Tax" puts a tax on items bought online from out of area businesses.
The council said this ballot would level the playing field for local businesses with online businesses.
Now that the council has approved the ballot measure, it must go through Columbia voters before taking effect.
The revenue would go towards a general fund which pays for roads, parks, public safety and more.