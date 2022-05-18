COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council voted Monday to approve a 3% pay increase to all unrepresented permanent city employees, along with retention payments for working during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The mid-year pay raise will take effect during the current pay period.
The 3% pay adjustment is added onto the city's budget from a budget amendment that the council previously passed. The budget amendment comes from tax revenue.
Columbia's public information specialist Nate Fain said the 3% comes from the city council wanting to stay competitive compared to other regions.
"So the 3% comes from us taking a look at employers in the area, and seeing sort of pay increases that have happened in recent years at similar employers," Fain said. "And that 3% we felt like was competitive and would incentivize both current employees and potential employees to stay and apply to work for the city."
Due to the pandemic, many businesses were affected and are still recovering. Fain said the city wants to continue to compete to bring in employees.
"The city is focused on both retaining its current employees and bringing on new ones," Fain said. "We do have a lot of openings here at the city. We're always looking to bring on new engaged, service-minded employees to help deliver services to our residents. And we feel like this pay increase will make us more competitive with local employers, and employers in the area."
The city also approved a retention payment for employees hired by certain dates for continuing to stay and work with the city amidst the pandemic.
According to a press release, permanent employees who have stayed employed with the city since March 8, 2020 through June 26, 2022 will receive a $1,500 one-time retention payment. Permanent employees who were hired after March 8, 2020, but hired on or before Jan. 9, 2022 and have stayed actively employed with the city through June 26, 2022, will receive a $750 one-time retention payment.
Fain said the city wanted to pay back the employees for their time and dedication.
"The COVID-19 pandemic had some pretty drastic impacts on the workforce, in every sector sector, including local government," Fain said. "And because we have employees who, you know, stayed with the city, throughout the pandemic, we wanted to, you know, reward that dedication and make sure they stay on our staff for years to come."