COLUMBIA - According to the City of Columbia’s agenda, council members will lead Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting with a COVID-19 update.
The agenda identifies the topic as a "special item" not giving any further information on what the update will include.
Another area of discussion for Monday night, the city's parks and Recreation department is calling for a special election.
The election will determine whether to extend the 1/8-cent Park Sales Tax on the November 2, 2021 ballot.
The tax is used to fund capital improvements to the city’s park and trail system. Right now, it is scheduled to expire on March 31, 2022.
The recommendation is to extend the 2021 Park Sales Tax for a 10-year period by city surveys, multiple city commissions, P&R partner agencies and the city council.
The tax is estimated to generate about $30.9 million dollars over the 10-year period.
According to a council memo, the park staff is recommending the funding pay for existing park maintenance and improvements (55%), new park development (20%), trails and greenbelts (14%), land acquisition/preservation (7%) and annual funding for equipment replacement and program scholarships (4%).
Should voters approve the extension of the park sales tax in November, the staff will return to council with an implementation plan that establishes a construction schedule based on projected cash flow.
Another topic of discussion at the Monday's meeting includes discussing the annual budget for fiscal year 2021.
One possible amendment to the budget looks to construct a recycling drop-off center. The facility would include a concrete wall enclosure with a chain link fence stretching over two parking lots.
The proposed drop off center would be at the Parks Management Center at 1501 West Business Loop 70.
Another possible change to the budget looks to create a second supplemental agreement that would give the Columbia Regional Airport more aid. The agreement would be with the Missouri Highway and the Transportation Commission.
It would include repairs to improve the quality of the taxiways and runway at the airport.
Another amendment to the FY2021 annual budget would add a position in the Department of Public Health and Human Services supporting the COVID-19 Adult Vaccination Project.
Another amendment to the FY 2021 annual budget would appropriate $157,500 for the installation of an ADA compliant dais, or raise platform, in the municipal courtroom.
The budget discussion also includes amending city code to suspend transportation fees for people who use the GoCOMO Public Transit System between October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022.
The code initially suspended transportation fees between October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021.
If you’re unable to attend Monday’s council meeting, you can still send your concerns to members by emailing cityclerk@como.gov.
Comments received by 4 p.m. on Monday will be given to the council at the meeting and placed in the appropriate agenda item.