COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council will meet Monday night to discuss possible changes to outdoor dining procedures, among other topics.
You can livestream the meeting in the above media player, KOMU 8 News and Weather apps or KOMU 8 streaming apps on ROKU, Apple TV, Amazon Fire or Android TV.
Council will hear a new ordinance that would allow the City Manager to grant restaurants the temporary use of parking stalls located in the right of way for additional outdoor seating.
The meeting will include a vote to set a public hearing on design concepts for new artwork as part of the Columbia Regional Airport remodeling.
Council is also expected to authorize a collective bargaining agreement with the Columbia Police Officers Association.
Council members will also discuss many tweaks to the Fiscal Year 2021 city budget.
For a full look at Monday's agenda, click here.