COLUMBIA — The Columbia City Council considered a range of issues ranging from asking city staff to research business nuisance ordinances to improve safety in the Business Loop, expand the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse and received reports on combining bus routes and homelessness in the city.
Much of the work done by the council during their Monday night meeting focused on reacting to high profile instances of gun violence on Business Loop 70 and extreme uses of force by Columbia Police.
Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe confirmed during the meeting that two CPD officers currently under investigation for apparent use of force during an arrest will no longer be employed by the city come Friday.
"It’s been a rough week for our community," Buffaloe said. "I acknowledge when we have incidents happen, that sometimes we ask for patience and grace, and it’s to make sure that we handle the situations correctly. Making sure that we’re handling it also from a place of caring and supporting our community members. We try not to jump to conclusions or to capitalize on drama taking place."
No charges have been filed a week after the incident outside Harpo's Bar and Grill that led to questions surrounding the amount of force used by the two officers.
First Ward Council Member Nick Knoth pushed the city to consider a business nuisance ordinance similar to what Kansas City already has in place. Knoth said the move a reaction to a shooting in the Plush Lounge parking lot on May 7. The shooting killed one and injured four more.
Columbia already has a residential nuisance ordinance in place that penalizes residences that harm the safety of the community. It iss unclear how Knoth's proposal of such an ordinance for businesses would affect businesses in parts of Columbia with public safety concerns.
Also on the council's agenda was the approval of an agreement with Black & Veatch Corporation to evaluate Columbia's water pipes in accordance with updated Lead and Copper Rule Revision. The contract is worth just under $250,000 and is unrelated to the city's violation of Copper and Lead testing rules that emerged in February.
In addition to passing the evaluation agreement unanimously, the council also allowed city staff to apply for a grant that would offset the cost of the project. The grant would pay $100,000 towards the evaluation project.
Additionally, the council unanimously approved the Phase II expansion of the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse.
The expansion will add over 40,000 square feet to the sports fieldhouse, including four hardwood courts for basketball, volleyball and pickleball, office space, restroom facilities, a multipurpose room and more seating. It would also grow the parking lot to more than 200 spaces.
To cover the $5.8 million cost of the expansion, Parks and Recreation proposed that $1.5 million would come from the city's 2021 Park Sales Tax, $1 million from the Convention and Visitors Bureau and $3.3 million from the city's general fund. Construction would begin this summer and would be expected to be completed by fall 2024.
Council members also received reports on several high profile issues in Columbia including the ongoing driver shortage at GoCOMO, the city's public transit service, and the state of homelessness in the city.
City staff and the Public Transit Advisory Committee both recommended the city combine its current six fixed bus routes into three starting in August. Staff blames the ongoing national shortage of bus drivers for the issue. This would increase the time between buses as each stop from 45 minutes to 90 minutes.
As it stands, the city currently lacks 11 full-time drivers. This shortage then falls on current drivers who are now working 12 hours per week of mandatory overtime.
Representatives from GoCOMO told the council that increasing pay only goes so far when drivers are forced to work as much as they are. GoCOMO is also increasingly moving drivers from the service's fixed routes to its paratransit service due to an increase in ridership there, putting fixed routes under further pressure.
Third Ward Council Member Roy Lovelady expressed concerns about increased wit times making the service unusable for current riders.
"I understand why we're doing this, but I just would be remiss if I didn't talk about the people who have to use the bus to get where they're going," Lovely said. "I'm now trying to wait 90 minutes to get to work and not really knowing if the bus is going to be on time means that I now have to get up earlier and...it's a lot more barriers."
Lovelady encouraged the city to solve the problem as quickly as possible.
One of the last reports the council received concerned the state of homelessness in Columbia.
According to the report, 270 people are currently experiencing homelessness in Boone County, down 66 people from 2022, but up 32 people from 2021.
The report noted that while shelter capacity is increasing in the winter and is expected to reach 286 beds, the city still lacks beds during the warmer months between May and Thanksgiving weekend.
The number of open beds can also be misleading as the number takes into account all open beds including those reserved for survivors of domestic violence and rehab centers. This means the number of actual open beds is often much lower.
The focus of the city's strategic plan to address homelessness in the coming years prioritizes funding for continuing contracts for homeless street outreach, operating the Room at the Inn shelter year round and increasing the hours the Turning Point shelter is open.