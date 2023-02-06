COLUMBIA — The Columbia City Council on Monday voted unanimously to redefine medical marijuana facilities as comprehensive facilities within the city, paving the way for recreational marijuana sales in Columbia starting Tuesday.
Dispensaries in Boone County have been able to sell marijuana since Friday through Article XIV in the state constitution.
The decision comes as Missouri marijuana facilities reported over $12 million in sales from Friday to Sunday. On Friday alone, dispensaries sold more than $5 million worth of marijuana, nearly doubling Illinois' first day of sales in 2020.
"In the calendar year of 2022, Missouri sold about $390 million worth of medical cannabis to more than 200,000 Missourians that have a medical marijuana card," said Jack Cardetti, media spokesperson for the Missouri Cannabis Trade Association. "We would expect that in the first full year of adult sales that that number could potentially double."
Missourians voted to legalize recreational marijuana in November 2022 through Amendment 3. Columbia voters will also be able to decide whether to impose a 3 percent city tax on marijuana sales in April. The city tax would be added to the 6 percent state tax that is already in place.
The state is charging medical marijuana dispensaries $2,000 to convert their medical marijuana license to comprehensive licenses which would allow dispensaries to sell to both medical and recreational use customers. Columbia will charge a $500 annual renewal fee for marijuana—the standard for business licenses for all businesses in the city.
Some residents, including Councilwomen Betsy Peters and Pat Fowler, questioned why the fee to convert the license is $2,000, but Columbia business services manager Todd Guess said his unit has been in constant communication with businesses to prepare for the change after the passage of Amendment 3 in November.
"Despite it being a small number, it has been the almost sole focus of my limited staff for the last four to six weeks while we've been preparing for the passage of Amendment 3," said Guess.
"Our dispensaries and our members have great relationships with the municipalities and the counties that they operate in," said Cardetti. "I'm sure there was some trepidation at first when some of these municipalities saw dispensaries coming to their town. But they've been able to sell medical cannabis in a safe, effective, convenient manner, and they have great relationships with their local governments. They're glad to be able to share in this."
According to Guess, Columbia has six licensed dispensaries, two licensed cultivators and three licensed manufacturers.
The city council also voted to approve initial plans for a new permanent shelter for the unhoused on the northeast corner of Business Loop and Bowling Street. The Opportunity Campus is set to be operated by the Voluntary Action Center (VAC).
The city stressed that this is only the first step in a long process.
The shelter would operate 24 hours a day year round. VAC plans to accommodate a maximum of 120 people and include a commercial kitchen able to serve 200 meals a day.
The Opportunity Campus will also be accessible through GoCOMO, Columbia's public transit service, on the updated orange route. City staff also noted they do not expect the new shelter to significantly affect traffic and other infrastructure in the Business Loop area.
The conditional use permit the city council approved only covers shelter services, but the city plans to include VAC offices and tenant spaces at a later date. The city council would need to approve those additions in a separate vote.