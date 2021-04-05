COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council authorized a collective bargaining agreement with the Columbia Police Officers Association in a motion that took place during Monday night's meeting.
In a 6-1 vote, the council approved of the motion that would extend the police union contract.
When asked about updates regarding contract negotiations with the firefighters union, Deputy City Manager De'Carlon Seewood said that the two sides are still working towards an agreement.
The council did not receive a COVID-19 update for Boone County during the meeting.