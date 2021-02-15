COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Health Director Stephanie Browning updated the city's response to the COVID-19 pandemic during Monday night's meeting.
In a shortened meeting due to the weather, Browning gave a presentation that showed that daily new cases in Boone County have been continuing their steady decrease since November.
In addition, the 14-day average of daily tests has decreased, which Browning says is largely due to the weather.
The positivity rate has also decreased since the last council meeting, as well as hospitalizations.
Browning also provided an update on the city's vaccine distribution, reporting that as of Sunday, 23,120 people have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 10,482 have received their second.
Browning also added that the MU Health Center is planning on organizing another mass first dose vaccination event which will take place this weekend.