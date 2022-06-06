COLUMBIA — Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones presented the department's vehicle stops report to the city council Monday. The report focused on racial disparities in traffic stops done by police in the city.
According to the city report, Columbia has a disparity index of 3.18 for Black drivers. That means that in 2021, Black drivers were more than three times more likely to get pulled over by police.
The report uses a measure called the “disparity index,” which the office calculated by dividing a particular group’s share of traffic stops by that group’s share of the population, according to previous KOMU reporting.
Jones told the council that investigative vehicle stops were necessary for public safety. These stops are made to either investigate further or take a person into custody.
"These are not discretionary stops," Jones said. "These individuals are some of the most violent in Columbia. We must continue to make investigative stops as part of our crime reduction strategy."
He added that the department intends to focus on the racial disparities highlighted in the report to weed out "possible biased behaviors."
In 2021, investigative stops made up less than a tenth of the 6,414 stops CPD performed.
The city council is scheduled to discuss the traffic stops report more at their pre-council meeting on June 21.
The council also received an update on homelessness planning from Housing Authority CEO Randy Cole. He highlighted that planning is necessary to help unhoused people in the city.
"We have each been respectively identifying specific sites exploring capability such as engineering, architecture and construction," Cole said.
In February, the city awarded the Columbia Housing Authority a grant for a comprehensive homeless center. The housing authority has also paired with Voluntary Action Center, Room at the Inn, Loaves and Fishes, Love Columbia and Turning Point.
The report on how the organizations will use the grant is due in August.