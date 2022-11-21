COLUMBIA — The Columbia City Council failed to pass a video surveillance program by a vote of 4 to 3 on Monday night.
FUSUS is a video surveillance software program that would have given Columbia police access to public or private surveillance cameras that choose to opt in to the program.
"But just accessing live-view cameras we would prohibit through our policy and procedure for general surveillance," Police Chief Geoff Jones said regarding worries that any officer could tap into the software at any time for any reason. "We're not here just to surveil people."
The software communicates with cameras that already exist and have been installed. The proposal presented during Monday's Columbia City Council meeting does not propose funding for new cameras. The funding proposal would purchase devices, known as cores, that connect the pre-existing cameras to the software program.
Some critics during public comment claimed CPD's draft policy for how it would utilize the software is too vague.
"We urge you, everybody up here, to vote no, because it sounds like there are a lot of other options that people are suggesting," said Catherine Armbrust from COMO Mobile Aid Collective. "We just don't know what's going to happen to our already marginalized populations."
Others took aim at the notion saying that the program is a privacy issue. There was still support for the proposal, however, which was also voiced.
"We're talking about a system that's going to combine all these cameras to help our police department do a better job of giving back to the community, a safe community," said supporter Grant Gibson.
Several dozen people spoke during the public comment period.
The police chief for MUPD and superintendent for Columbia Public Schools both spoke in support of the program during the public comment period.