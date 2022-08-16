COLUMBIA- The future of the Citizens Police Review Board (CPRB) is uncertain after three members have resigned in the last two months.
The first two members to resign were Delsie Bonaparte and William Adkins, whose decisions came after contentious board meetings between police officials and board members.
Mayor Barbara Buffaloe addressed the city council Monday night, announcing that a third member, Michael Williams, had resigned earlier that afternoon. Williams had not yet served a full year, with his term set to end November 2023. Mayor Buffaloe did not mention a reason for his resignation.
Following this resignation, the city council voted unanimously to suspend regular meetings of the CPRB, with Mayor Buffaloe citing “unwelcome behavior” at the review board's meeting earlier this month. She also instructed city staff to suspend the addition of new members. The council requested that city staff begin reviewing restructuring options for the review board.
"I do believe a reset is in order," says Mayor Buffaloe. "I do also wanna make sure we still have the availability to have the appeals process. I don't wanna lose that or have too big of a gap in that period of time."
The board will continue reviewing appeals regarding alleged police misconduct.
The council agreed to delay a vote on these vacancies until October. Although the council had 12 applicants to consider, Mayor Buffaloe said she first wanted to address the tension on the board at a later date.
Only two members of the nine-member board have spent a year or longer serving on the board. Rhonda Carlson is the longest tenured member. She says that respect was in short supply
"I was called out basically as not being respectful of other people's ways of communicating,” says Carlson. “I didn't do that on purpose. I just felt that it was something we needed to be cognizant of. Everybody deserves respect in their communication."
December Harmon is also a member on the board. Her theory is a personal one.
'I was being treated as hostile,” said Harmon. “And yeah, I think it's because I'm Black. I think they were very uncomfortable."
Carlson and Harmon both say that there should still be a board, but it needs to make some changes for it to be effective.