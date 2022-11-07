COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council swore in Clayton Farr Jr. as Columbia's new Fire Chief at Monday night's meeting.
Farr Jr.'s family watched the ceremony from the front row. After being sworn in, Farr Jr.'s father pinned his new badge on.
The council later referred B300-22 back to the city's Planning and Zoning Commission. The bill would revise regulations around accessory use "Drive-up Facilities", or buildings and areas with drive through facilities. The council gave the commission until January 17 to rework the bill.
The city council also heard several reports at the meeting. One was a presentation from the water and light utility on the plan for the city to switch to 100% renewable energy by 2030.
The utility gave the recommendation for a detailed study on the proposed plans for the city. It would also include routes for changing the city's existing agreements with The energy authority.
The city's IT Department gave a different report recommending the prohibition of flash drives and other physical media for delivering files or presentations.