COLUMBIA — The Columbia City Council met Monday evening to discuss a variety of issues, including the potential development of the Canton Estates subdivision.
Rob Hill, the developer of the proposed residential development, asked that the council delay hearings and votes on the annexation of the 63-acre property at Gans and Bearfield roads for three weeks, until its June 7 meeting.
The council voted to table the discussion for five weeks, until June 21. Council members said they hoped this would allow more time for completion of the proposal, as well as organization of the opposition.
KOMU 8 previously reported the proposal sparked concerns for the development's impact on the environment and on Gans and Clear creeks, which are part of the larger Bonne Femme Creek watershed.
The current proposal includes plans to build a 113-home residential development on the property.
Hickman High School hopes to replace pool heater
The City Council also heard the initial proposal to install a new heater for Hickman High School's pool. The facility has sometimes closed during the winter months, due to issues heating and operating the pool.
Columbia Parks and Recreation Director Mike Griggs told KOMU 8 that consistent repairs did not help keep the pool open
"We basically replaced just about everything we could find on that heater," Griggs said. "And still could not get it to run, it would run for a day and then it would stop working."
The pool is used by multiple high school teams, as well as the Parks and Recreation Department.
If the council approves the proposal at a future meeting, the project is expected to cost between $30,000 and $35,000. The Columbia Swim Club has agreed to pay $10,000.
Potential funds appropriation for airport terminal
The City Council also introduced an ordinance that would allocate $10.7 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Stimulus money toward the new terminal at Columbia Regional Airport. The council will vote on the ordinance on June 7.
Public comments on other local issues
During public comments, local residents discussed the importance of having people of color on the Columbia Citizens Police Review Board (CPRB). The CRPB currently has nine members, all of which are white.
Former board member Cornelia Williams said she recently left the board, and hoped to be replaced by a person of color, as people of color are disproportionately affected by police brutality and traffic stops. However, Williams and other former members were replaced by white Columbia residents.
Mayor Brian Treece said that in the most recent round of applications for the board, demographic information was not available. The process has since changed to include more demographic information, in order to increase diversity on the board.