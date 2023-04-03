COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council tabled a vote on the Phase II expansion of the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse at its meeting Monday night.
The expansion would have included four hardwood courts, office space, restrooms, a multipurpose room, an additional seating area, a parking lot, walkways, installation of exterior lighting and expansion of Philips Farm Road. The council will take up the proposal and hold another public hearing at its May 1 meeting.
The CoMo Roller Derby team expressed frustration after it was denied practice and game space by the fieldhouse when it was initial built. The team also said that similar hardwood floors in the fieldhouse have been used for roller derby in Rolla and Philadelphia, but city manager DeCarlon Seewood said the warranty on the hardwood would expire if it was used for roller skating.
City council wanted information on if the hardwood surface used in Phase II could handle roller derby use, citing that the Columbia Roller Derby team has been looking for a home in the city since 2018. Councilmember Andrea Waner, a longtime roller derby athlete with CoMo Roller Derby, emotionally shared the impact the organization has had on her life.
The city council also was concerned about accessibility of the fieldhouse for lower income children. They said its location on the south side of Columbia makes it difficult to access the facility for many families.
City council will reconsider the proposal on its first meeting in May.
Later in the meeting, the council approved an amendment that would impose new regulations on drive-up structures. Under the new amendment, drive-up proposals will each face unique conditional use standards and will require a traffic impact analysis to be completed.
The city will also require that drive-up windows facing a residential must have adequate buffering and clearly marked pedestrian crossing, and menu boards cannot directly border and face toward an R-1or R-2 zone.
Lastly, the city council approved outdoor concerts separately organized by The Blue Note and MyHouse. The council unanimously approved four SummerFest concerts from The Blue Note organizers, but they amended MyHouse's proposal to limit the hours that its May 6 concert will close Sixth and Seventh Streets near the bar.