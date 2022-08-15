COLUMBIA — The Columbia City Council discussed several hot-button issues related to the city's $476 million budget for 2023. This includes increases in water rates and dozens of new positions within the city.
Monday evening's meeting was the first of three public hearings for the upcoming budget. Additional public hearings are scheduled to be held on Sept. 6 and 19. The city council will vote on the final budget on Sept. 19.
The meeting was also the first meeting for newly-elected third ward council member Roy Lovely who won his seat in the Aug. 2 election.
The proposed budget includes an average water rate increase of $3.19 per month. The city's Water and Light Advisory Board recommended the increase to the city council. The city expects the increase to bring in an additional $2 million that are meant pay for improvements to Columbia's aging water treatment plant. The measure would only increase water rates and not affect other utility prices.
David Switzer is the chair of the Water and Light Advisory Board. He says the board worked with the council to come up with the proposed changes for the water rates, which include:
- Base fees: Increase by 10% in FY 23 and 5% in the following years
- Residential Tier & Airport: Annually increase by 5% for all years
- Commercial Tier 1: Increase by 15% in FY 23 and 5% in the following years
- Tier 2: Increase by 15% in FY 23 and 5% in the following years
- Tier 3 and Sum Irr: Increase by 30% in FY 23 and 5% in the following years
He says the need for increased rates is due to multiple factors, including inflation, and a delay in increasing the water rates that Switzer says should have been gradually increasing since 2018 when the public voted on upgrading the city's water treatment plant.
Switzer says other instances like COVID-19, as well as the former governor removing the item from the agenda also played a role in putting off the water increases.
He also says from his expertise in water utilities, delaying the rate increases only worsens the problem. He expressed these concerns in a memo that he sent to the council on behalf of the advisory board.
"It's like not paying your credit card bill," Switzer said. "Not paying your credit card bill doesn't make your credit card bill more affordable, it actually makes it less affordable. So not doing necessary rate increases doesn't make water rates more affordable in the long run, it will have the opposite effect."
Even though he is in favor of the increases, he says that does not mean people should neglect who would be significantly impacted by these increases.
"If your total utility bill goes from $105 to $108, and you're making a median or average salary in the city of Columbia, you're probably not going to notice that right," Switzer said. "But it's on that lower end, right, lower income families that that's where they're going to notice it."
He spoke at Monday's meeting and gave a public comment on the water rates from the perspective of a citizen rather than on behalf of the advisory board. In his comment, he brought up the importance of remembering lower-income citizens. One of his suggestions included considering re-evaluating the metrics when measuring rates rather than relying on the average number to reflect all citizens' bills.
Also on the agenda during the meeting was hiring more staff for city positions. City management says increasing staffing is priority in the budget. Positions include so-called "civilian" jobs within the Columbia Police Department, as well as staff for the Public Works Department, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
"We are budgeting for, I think around 30-something new positions within the city," said Sydney Olsen, a spokesperson for the city. "And we'll work hard to advertise those and get those filled. But we shouldn't expect any cuts this year within this proposed budget.