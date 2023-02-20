COLUMBIA − The Columbia City Council is set to accept a $20,000 grant from the United States Tennis Association (USTA) at Monday's meeting for new tennis courts.
The money will help further the project at Columbia’s A. Perry Philips Park, located at 5050 Bristol Lake Parkway.
The project, which is expected to be completed later this year, includes two new 78-foot tennis courts, complete with two 60-foot and two 36-foot blended-lined courts. Parking spaces, restrooms, shade structures and seating are also being added to the area.
The total cost of the project is $250,000, and the $20,000 will be utilized to continue to improve the plan.
John Terpkosh, a tennis service representative for the Missouri Valley Section of USTA, worked closely with Toney Lowery, a senior planner for Columbia Parks and Recreation, to help the city earn the grant.
"It's smart to apply for USTA grants on projects like these," Lowery said. "This is Columbia's third USTA grant, and it's good for the taxpayers."
Lowery said he believes it could play a positive role in Columbia's expansion towards the south and is great for people of all ages.
Rhonda Kaissi, a Columbia tennis coach and director at large for USTA's Missouri Valley section, said she loves the project but wishes it was bigger.
"It's a good thing," she said. "But I wish that is was closer and four courts."
She said four courts would allow for high school tournaments to be played at Philips Park, but she said she's happy there are more courts anybody can play on.
USTA representatives will provide a presentation on the construction of the courts at Monday's city council meeting, which starts at 7 p.m.