COLUMBIA − The Columbia City Council will hold its second of three public hearings on the budget for Fiscal Year 2022 Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Public comment will be allowed on the items included on the budget. The first public hearing was held on Aug. 16.
The fiscal year budget proposed so far includes a total revenue of $443.8 million and total expenditures at $474.8 million.
According to the Columbia Missourian, the city's staff also recommended in the Aug. 16 meeting to spend $22.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money by issuing the following funds:
- $10 million toward creating city broadband utility.
- $3 million toward building a mental health treatment center.
- $3 million toward shelter for the homeless.
- $3 million toward projects for storm water.
- $2 million toward Mayor Brian Treece’s Task Force on community violence.
- $1.5 million toward workforce development initiatives.
Some members of the public have voiced concern about how council would spend the money. A "Rally to Invest in People" hosted by People Before Projects, a grassroots coalition, will take place at 6 p.m. outside of City Hall.
According to a news release from the coalition, participants will "demand that city and county leaders prioritize the voices and needs of members of marginalized communities as they decide how to spend American Rescue Plan Act funds."
People Before Projects says Tuesday night is an "unique opportunity for the city and county to make significant investments in programs which target underserved members of our community."
City Council will also discuss budget amendments, Parks and Recreation improvements, union contracts, purchasing of city buses and paratransit vans and whether to continue the free fare for the GoCOMO Public Transit System in 2022, among other items.
KOMU 8 will stream city council in the above media player, KOMU.com, KOMU 8 News app and on the KOMU 8 streaming apps on Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire and Roku.