COLUMBIA − Columbia City Council will discuss a resolution Monday night to add overnight warming center services to its agreement with Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church (WBUMC) due to limitations at the Wabash Bus Station.
"I’m really excited because Wabash is just one room, so you’ve got a lot of people on top of each other, so here we can provide more structure," Darren Morton, the managing director of Turning Point at WBUMC, said.
The agreement would allow for up to 55 nights of overnight warming operation during the initial term that ends on Dec. 31 of this year and the renewal term of 2023. The overnight warming center, which will be located at located at 702 Wilkes Boulevard, will open when the forecasted low is 25 degrees Fahrenheit or lower.
Steve Hollis, the human services manager for Columbia, said the amended contract being presented to city council Monday would start on Nov. 27, in conjunction with the beginning of Room at the Inn's season.
“That’s something that’s in discussions now," Hollis said. "The threshold was always single digits, so we never encountered these issues in October, November, and even December. It usually started in January."
He said the city is in discussions now about what to do when the temperature threshold is hit, but the warming center isn't open.
A memo to city council also said Turning Point staff will coordinate with Room at the Inn, The Salvation Army, and other shelter providers to give eligible people transportation to available shelter beds.
“Part of the benefit for contracting with Wilkes is they have a relationship with a lot of our folks that are experiencing homelessness and have the ability to say, ‘Listen there are beds available at Room at the Inn or Harbor House. Let’s get you over there,'" Hollis said. "So, that will let us get the overnight warming center back to the original intent which was simply to provide a warm place for the handful of folks that are prohibited from going to one of those two shelters.”
Morton said WBUMC anticipates a range of five to 20 people depending on need, but their purpose is to assist Room at the Inn.
WBUMC operates Turning Point which already has day-shelter services from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.
Last year, citizens of Columbia protested to raise the minimum temperature from 15 degrees to 25 degrees. City officials were concerned raising the temperature would increase the number of people using the facility and there was not enough space at Wabash.