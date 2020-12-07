COLUMBIA- Columbia City Council will authorize the distribution of CARES Act funding for small business recovery at Monday night's meeting.
The memo will allow the City Manager to administer CARES Act funding and will have a similar process to the Housing Programs Division's Community Development block grant.
According to the memo, the agreement includes $495,000 in total funds, which allocates $10,000 in each grant for small businesses affected by COVID-19.
According to a press release, grants of up to $10,000 per business will be available with 49 or fewer employees, and they must be locally owned with at least 51% ownership residing in Boone County.
Applications to apply for CARES act relief grants were supposed to be open for only two days, Dec. 3 and 4. The applications became overwhelming, and they closed the process early due to high demand.
"Within the first two hours, we saw 100 applications for assistance. While we only had available resources for 49," Housing Programs Manager Randy Cole said.
According to Cole, the department received multiple requests for assistance, which prompted for an early closure of the application portal.
Two big factors go into who gets chosen to receive relief money, Cole said.
"Businesses that have 51% of their ownership, residing in Boone County. And then they also have to document that they've had an impact negative impact on their business due to COVID-19, either through voluntary shutdowns or mandatory shutdowns, or decreased consumer demands, due to COVID-19," Cole said.
"The level of requests far exceeded the level of funds available very quickly as noted as a likely scenario in our informational session for businesses," Cole said. "We had close to 100 businesses submit potentially eligible applications within the first two hours. My staff and I have spoken to likely over 200 other businesses requesting assistance."
The Housing Programs Divisions will have allocated over $1.1 million in assistance to small businesses when its most recent disbursement is completed, according to Cole.
Cole said the program has helped 128 businesses that employ over 400 people.
"We're in process right now of going through the proper protocols for financial approval, approvals, law department rules. So I would anticipate over the next two weeks, funds will be dispersed to those businesses," said Cole.
One business owner was upset with the CARES Act funding application process.
Natalie Hardin, owner of Como Lean Kitchen, tried to apply for the funding but the application had closed because of the first come, first serve rule.
"It had been advertised that it was going to be open from Thursday 8 a.m. to Friday at 4 p.m. And it was closed within three hours. So, pretty frustrated that it had already been closed when you know it did," Hardin said.
After watching the information session, Hardin did not think it was clear and advertised enough that the application would close.
"It also didn't necessarily say it was first come first, like first in first out. So we didn't understand that, you know, they were only going to start the first 49. Or maybe they accepted 60 plus applications, because they just started getting overwhelmed and inundated with requests." Hardin said.
She wants the City to reopen the application process.
"They should reopen up the application process, you know, extended for another 24 hours for those businesses who weren't able to submit, you have the opportunity to re-apply," Hardin said.
Cole says he thinks additional funds will be available in the future.
"There's talk of more relief at the federal level right now. So you know, there's a lot we don't know. So there may be additional assistance in the future is to wait and see."