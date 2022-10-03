COLUMBIA - The Columbia Human Rights Commission will present a proposal to the city council Monday to enact stricter anti-housing discrimination laws.
The proposal is aimed at protecting low-income families who use housing vouchers to pay for apartments. The commission drafted a letter to the city council on Sept. 20, saying it is not legal for landowners to determine whether or not to rent housing to families based on their source of income, which includes housing vouchers.
In the letter, the commission argues that housing vouchers are a form of governmental assistance, which according to Chapter 12, Section 1 of the City of Columbia Code of Ordinances, is prohibited.
Amanda Hinnant, the chair of the Columbia Human Rights Commission, said the ordinance should be amended to include source of income as an illegal form of discrimination more clearly.
"We have landlords who say they do not accept vouchers, and that goes against the spirit of Ch. 12 Sec. 1," Hinnant said. "It is the commission’s point of view that these housing choice vouchers are governmental assistance, and therefore they should not be discriminated against."
Hinnant also warned that failing to address this issue can open the door to discrimination on other bases.
"Discriminating based on voucher access and voucher use can be a proxy for other forms of discrimination that we all know are not acceptable with housing, such as race, such as if a person is a survivor of a domestic violence situation, the parenting situation," Hinnant said.
Other groups in Columbia are taking steps to address problems with low-income housing as well. Last week, the Columbia Housing Authority presented updates on its $22 million project to upgrade more than 70 low-income housing units on Park Avenue. At the meeting, Randy Cole, the CEO of CHA, said the list of people waiting on affordable housing is long.
"We have about 1,200 people on our waitlist," Cole said. "About 60% of those people will both qualify and follow through. The magic number is about 400 units."
Many other Columbia residents who have already obtained housing vouchers are also not able to find affordable places to live.
"We consistently have about 100 families that have these vouchers that are shut out of this housing process," Hinnant said.
The commission hopes that if their proposal is accepted and written into law, more families will be able to find more stable and comfortable housing.
"We hope through education and enforcement, people that are holding these housing choice vouchers could get in to some affordable housing," Hinnant said.
City council's meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at City Hall. It will be streamed on KOMU.com