COLUMBIA- Monday evening's City Council meeting will be the final scheduled public hearing for the Fiscal Year 2022 Annual Budget.
The public will have the opportunity to speak and give their opinions regarding how the funds should be allocated.
Sydney Olsen, a spokesperson for The City of Columbia, said that Columbia has proposed spending $474-million in 2022.
According to Olsen, one of the biggest priorities for the annual funds will be to increase wages of City employees by 3% in order to help solve the staffing shortage issues in Columbia. When allocating those funds, a priority for the City is to pay employees competitive wages.
"The City Manager has specifically outlined that 3% raise for permanent employees for that reason, because he understands the importance of being compensated for the hard work that our employees are putting in each day. So, it's definitely a priority for our current city manager," Olsen said.
Those who would be affected by the 3% pay increase would be permanent city employees.
"I think the City really looks at what citizens repeatedly tell us are the most important to them. And every year, we really hear 'streets,' 'we want safe and smooth roadways in Columbia,' and we hear 'public safety' and that includes things like health and police and fire. So, you know, about two-thirds of our general fund goes to things like public safety. So a large majority of our focus is going to be on that," Olsen said
The other third of the general fund goes toward departments like Columbia Parks and Recreation or the Office of Cultural Affairs.
While the City decides how to allocate funds for the annual budget, the council will also take a look at the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding that is available and is currently in the budget as revenue.
The ARPA money has not been allocated anywhere, because the council has not decided how to spend the money.
Olsen said there might be a push for the ARPA funds to be used to tackle Columbia's affordable housing problems, and to handle homelessness.
"I think there's going to be a really big push for the ARPA funding, specifically to be used for projects like that. There's also the home air p funding, which is specifically been named to be used for housing and to help them filter populations in cities. So I think there's going to be a big discussion around that," Olsen said.
Aside from the budget, The City Council will also be discussing Go-COMO.
The City proposed free fair again for 2022 to help those impacted by the pandemic.
Olsen said she anticipates the Council will approve the proposal at Monday evening's meeting.