COLUMBIA − Columbia's 2023 budget is expected to be discussed at Monday's City Council meeting. Considerations for the budget include funding for new staff positions and the planning of water rate increases.
For the budget, revenues are projected at $472 million, with $476 million in projected expenses.
Rollover funds and current open positions are figured into the anticipated operating expenses of $465 million. This data was confirmed by Sydney Olsen, a spokesperson for the city.
"City staff is one of the main priorities in the city manager's proposed budget," Olsen said. "We are not cutting positions this year, we're actually adding a few."
Olsen said, like other entities, the city of Columbia is struggling to both hire and maintain staff.
"So we are budgeting for, I think around 30-something new positions within the city. And we'll work hard to advertise those and get those filled. But we shouldn't expect any cuts this year within this proposed budget," Olsen said.
Some of the positions include "civilian" positions within the Columbia Police Department, driver positions, public works positions, etc.
The city is also considering adding the Missouri Local Government Employees Retirement System Rule of 80. This would mean that employees can retire once their age plus years of service equals 80. Olsen said the rule can serve as an incentive for city employees to stay at their city jobs.
"We obviously want to provide career ladders," she said. "And we hope that people can come to the city of Columbia and grow their careers and move around as they see fit. So this is really an incentive for those folks who are maybe getting close to that decision of retirement and hopefully we'll maybe encourage a few people to stay."
The projected budget includes a monthly $3.19 increase in water rates.
"The $3.19 is the projected average monthly customer impact," Matthew Nestor, the public information specialist for the Columbia Utilities, said in an email.
The rate increases will only be for water. Electric, sewer, solid waste and wastewater rates will not be affected.
"This rate increase proposal was made in connection with the August 2018 revenue bond package presented to the voters for water utility capital improvements — which includes the Water Treatment Plant upgrades — along with increasing operating expenses that are reducing the utility's cash reserve," Nestor said.
The city council meeting on Sept. 19 will cement the budget.
KOMU 8 will stream Monday's 7 p.m. meeting on KOMU.com, the KOMU 8 News app and KOMU 8 streaming apps.