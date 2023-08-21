COLUMBIA − Columbia City Council will discuss multiple items at its meeting Monday night, including the fiscal year 2024 budget, the future of the historic McKinney Building and property tax rates.
City council will begin at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall and can be streamed on the city's website.
Fiscal year 2024 budget
Monday night marks the second of three readings of the 2024 fiscal year budget. Included in the discussion Monday will be a letter from the Public Transit Authority Commission.
In that letter, the commission states that the proposed 9% pay increase for the city's bus drivers may not be sustainable, and pushes for additional funding.
The commission is also pushing back on a mention from council that the city might start re-evaluating free bus fares during the middle of the fiscal year budget.
The final public hearing about the budget will be held at the next city council meeting on Sept. 5. The budget is expected to be approved on Sept. 18.
McKinney Building
Columbia City Council will vote on the purchase of the historic McKinney Building on Broadway for $1.7 million.
The McKinney Building was originally built in 1917 by Frank McKinney, who operated the second floor as a dance hall that was popular with Columbia's Black community. On top of hosting countless jazz musicians such as a young Count Basie, that hall hosted speeches from Black legislators from both Missouri and Kansas, faculty from Lincoln University, and meetings of Black American Legion groups.
Currently, the building sits vacant. The city has not commented on its plans for the building should the vote pass.
Property tax rates
Council will vote on keeping property tax rates constant from last year's budget. The proposed property tax rate is $0.4032 per $100 valuation. The city estimates that property taxes will make 8.7% of the city's public fund, which comes out to roughly $10.4 million in the FY2024 budget.
Electric rates
Back on June 20, the city council approved a revision to its code relating to a power cost adjustment to electric bills.
A power cost adjustment is designed to bring some stability to electric rates, insuring base rates don't skyrocket in the future.
The Columbia Fair Electric Rate Coalition does not oppose power cost adjustments in energy rates.
School resource officers
Monday night will be the first reading of the school resource officer (SRO) agreement that Columbia Public Schools approved last week.
Under the contract, CPS would pay for 75% of the salary for up to four hired SROs, which comes out to no more than $317,815. That contract will run until June 30, 2024, with two automatic renewals unless either side attempts to terminate the agreement.
MACC commercial vehicle training
Council will vote to authorize a license agreement with Moberly Area Community College for use of a portion of property at the Columbia Regional Airport (COU) for a commercial truck driver instruction and training program.
If approved, the city manager will execute a license agreement for a tract of land, approximately 300 feet by 500 feet, that will be used for the purpose of providing a Class A commercial driver’s instruction and training program at COU.
"That agreement is to allow MACC to utilize a piece of property on the south end of the airport along Airport Drive with Angel and that's a gravel lot that isn''t used for any activities. It will allow them to practice maneuvers and such with their commercial vehicles," COU manager Mike Parks said.