COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council is set to meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday to discuss replacing downtown public housing units on Park Avenue.
The housing units would be renovated and run by Columbia Housing Authority (CHA), which has completed six low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) projects in Columbia and renovated 597 public housing units since 2012.
The plan calls for CHA to demolish the 70 properties it currently owns and operates on East Park Avenue and build 79 new ones.
The older properties were built in 1964 and currently have collapsing sewer lines, foundation problems, electrical problems and a need for improved accessibility.
The new 79 units would break down as follows:
- 22 one-bedroom units
- 36 two-bedroom units
- 15 three-bedroom units
- 4 four-bedroom units
All units would be wired for telephone, internet, cable television and satellite.
According to the project correspondence, CHA will file an application for 9% low-income housing tax credits to fund the construction of the new units. CHA is also asking the city for $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to assist in the project.
According to the council agenda, city council will express support for CHA's application at its meeting Tuesday.
A council memo states that CHA must submit the application on or before Sept. 23, for consideration. If the city council sees it is in the public's interest to make low-income, safe housing available and if CHA submits its application for funding, the city will support the 9% tax credits.
The request for $2 million in ARPA funding will be considered as part of the FY 2023 annual budget.
Columbia received $25.2 million in ARPA funding this year, with half of it designated for initiatives related to homelessness, community violence, mental health services and workforce development.
An MU student and Columbia resident, Tessa Cecchin, believes the housing project will help a lot of people in the community.
"People don't always realize like how residential it is here. So I think it'd be very beneficial to have more housing for low-income residents," she said.
She also said she believes that local residents and students would get involved in the renovation projects if they knew more about it.
"They should do like a student like lead group to go out there or something. I think that'd be nice to see like a bunch of students together doing something to help benefit the community," Cecchin said.
KOMU 8 will stream the council's meeting on KOMU.com, KOMU 8 News app and KOMU 8 streaming apps.