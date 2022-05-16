COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council's Monday night meeting contains various agenda items, including a public hearing that proposes the construction of east and west sections of the MU Health Care Pavilion at Clary-Shy Community Park.
This proposal is part of the second phase of the project focused on making improvements to the park. According to a council memo, the council and city manager are requested to approve a nearly $1.3 million grant to the Columbia Farmers Market from the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration.
These improvements include expanding the east and west wings of the pavilion's roof so that so that the entire farmers market pavilion can eventually have all 98 stalls covered. The improvements are scheduled to begin this fall, with an anticipated completion date of spring 2023, according to the memo.
The four companies that collaborated to start phase one of the project, which began in 2019, are the Columbia Farmers Market, the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture (CCUA), Sustainable Farms and Communities and Columbia Parks and Recreation.
They refer to themselves as the "Friends of the Farm."
Phase Ia of the project included adding a playground, parking lot and the MU Health Care Pavilion, which houses 40 stalls for vendors to sell at the farmers market. Phase Ib included the construction of a maintenance barn and schoolhouse.
Corrina Smith is the executive director of the Columbia Farmers Market, which takes place year-round every Saturday at the pavilion. She says that Phase I of the project was successful, even in the midst of COVID-19.
"To have a permanent roof over our heads where we could be year round was really important," Smith said.
She said the market was able to remain open every Saturday.
"We saw that as quite a huge success," Smith said. "It was pretty impressive to see how many customers still wanted to come to the market."
Smith says 2021 was the best year the farmers market has ever had.
In addition to winning the "People's Choice" award as the best farmers market in the country, there were nearly 133,000 customers who came through the market in the past year.
With prior success like this, Billy Polansky, the executive director of CCUA, has little doubt about how Monday's hearing will go.
"I think tonight's meeting will go smoothly," Polansky said. "The city council needs to agree to accept this $1.3 million from the EDA, and I think that's an easy choice to make."
Polansky has been with CCUA since 2009 and was around when the city implemented the first phase.
"It's a great economic development tool for the farmers in the area who are selling their products here," Polansky said.
Both Smith and Polansky plan to attend the council meeting to voice their support of the project.
Council is also expected to vote on the roll cart controversy on Monday's meeting. KOMU 8 will livestream the meeting on KOMU.com, the KOMU 8 News app and KOMU 8 streaming apps.