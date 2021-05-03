COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council is set to discuss a community-oriented policing plan among other topics at its meeting Monday night.
The meeting starts at 7 p.m. You can livestream the meeting in the above media player, KOMU 8 News and Weather apps or KOMU 8 streaming apps on ROKU, Apple TV, Amazon Fire or Android TV.
The proposed program would help encourage more of a partnership between the police and the general public. The Columbia Citizens Police Review Board sent a letter to the council outlining the program on April 23 and the council is set to hear the official proposal Monday.
Also on the agenda is the public hearing for a proposed recycling center at the Parks and Recreation Management Center, which is located at Cosmo Park. This center would include multiple receptacles for both containers and fiber materials.
The council will also discuss the plan for the annexation of 65 acres of land near the intersection of Gans Road and Bearfield Road, which would be used as single-home neighborhood. The development gained attention of Friends of Rock Bridge Memorial State Park, an environmental group.
Crockett Engineering, the agency seeking the annexation, previously lost a bid to develop the land at an April Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. A final vote will be held at council's next meeting, May 17.