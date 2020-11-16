COLUMBIA-- Columbia City Council will meet Monday night at 7 p.m. to discuss the extension of the current health order.
The current order was set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 18 but was extended for an additional three weeks.
Under the order, bars and restaurants must stop serving alcohol and close by 10:30 p.m.
The extension comes after recent COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations hit all-time highs. MU Health Care and Boone Hospital Center have both restricted visitor access and are experiencing issues with hospital bed capacity.