COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council is expected to discuss the updated health order at Monday's meeting.
The order resumes normal operating hours for businesses and raises limits on capacity at gatherings.
The city has continued to extend or modify each ordinance since its initial passing back in June of 2020.
The first emergency order was put in place on March 16, 2020 and since then, has mandated 12 health orders. On the March 16, City Manager John Glasscock also issued a declaration of emergency.
Boone County has seen a drop in daily positive COVID-19 cases since the initial city ordinance.
As of Monday, there are 92 active cases in Boone County, which is the lowest number since late June.
The last time the order was modified, it extended how late bars and restaurants can stay open. There have not been any violations of the order.
Columbia City Council meeting will begin at 7 p.m. You can watch in the above player.