COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia is expected to vote Tuesday on whether or not to put the issue of a recreational marijuana sales tax on its April municipal ballot.
The passing of Amendment 3 in November legalized recreational marijuana for adult use, promising cities the option of implementing their own tax on all sales of marijuana. It also implemented a state sales tax of 6%.
If passed in April, marijuana would be taxed an additional 3% by the city. Combined with other sales taxes, all sales of recreational marijuana in the city of Columbia would be taxed at a total of 17%.
Jefferson City Council also approved a 3% marijuana sales tax for their April ballot. If passed by the city, the revenue from that tax would go towards their general fund.
The city of Columbia said in a memo that they'd put the funds from this potential tax toward "increased cost of additional services directed toward mental health and addiction services along with other community needs and services impacted by the activities permitted and regulated by the constitutional amendment."
Amendment 3 also allows counties to implement another 3% sales tax. As of right now, Boone County hasn't made any official decisions.
If the tax were to pass on the spring ballot, it would go into effect on Oct. 1.
Tuesday's meeting is set to begin by swearing in Gabe Huffington as the director of Parks and Recreation for the city of Columbia.
The city council will also hear plans for the construction of a bike park at Cosmopolitan Recreational Area and improvements at the Activity and Recreation Center.
The bike park at Cosmopolitan Recreational Area would include a trailhead for Rhett's Run Mountain Bike Trail, asphalt pump track, mountain bike skills course, cyclocross event space, and bike playground. It will be located in the northeast corner of the area.
The improvements at the Activity and Recreation Center would include replacing the Water Zone play structure, various flooring, and water heater. They'll also be making foundational repairs.
It's possible the council could vote on these projects after hearing them.
They'll also be hearing the plans for a construction and operation of a temporary homeless shelter on Business Loop 70. The shelter would be open 24/7 and would accommodate a maximum of 120 people.
KOMU 8 will be livestreaming the meeting. It begins at 7 p.m. in the above media player.