COLUMBIA- Columbia City Council is set to meet Tuesday, Jan. 17. During the meeting, there will be multiple public hearings and discussions. Here are some of the big topics for discussion.
Changes to marijuana tax and city code
The City Council will vote Tuesday whether or not to impose an additional 3% sales tax on adult use marijuana. If approved, it would be up to voters to decide on the additional tax during the upcoming election on April 4, 2023.
The council will also discuss the possibility of changing the city code of marijuana regulations. The last time revisions were made for the city code was for necessary changes when the sale of medical marijuana became legal in Missouri. Since the approval of Amendment 3 on Nov. 8, 2022 and changes to the Missouri Constitution, the city now has to change their code to be consistent with the changes of the legalization of recreational marijuana.
Approval of this request would result in amending sections of Unified Development Code (UDC) to incorporate definitions and modify use-specific standards pertaining to the operation of comprehensive and microbusiness marijuana facilities within the City of Columbia.
Public hearing For Cosmo Park bike trail
The approval for the construction of a bike park in the Northeast Corner of the Columbia Cosmopolitan Recreation Area (Cosmo Park) is also in discussion. In addition to the approval of the project is the approval of the pre-made plan for the new developments.
The following developments include:
- Trailhead for Rhett's Mountain Bike Trail
- Asphalt pump track
- Cyclocross event space
- Bike playground
- Mountain bike skills course
If approvals go through city council, the estimated date of completion would be late summer of 2024.
Improvements to the ARC
In addition, the Activity and Recreation Center (ARC) is looking to get approval for improvements to the park.
Those improvements are:
- Replacement of the Water Zone play structure and aggregate flooring
- Replacement of the flooring in the aquatics office area and party rooms
- Replacement of the control valve for the ARC elevator
- Building foundation repairs
If approved, all improvements are expected to be done by fall of 2023.
Agreement for donation of real estate – Alspaugh property
The Parks and Recreation Department is requesting the approval of a 201 acre property donation from John and Carol Ann Alspaugh. The land is located at the intersection of Vandiver Drive and Mexico Gravel Road.
If approved, stipulations for the park include:
- The land being used as a city park in perpetuity
- The park will be named John W. Alspaugh Park
- The park will be maintained as a greenspace, as opposed to being turned into athletic courts
- Wildlife shall be maintained at all costs
- No hard surface traffic roads but walking trails can be established
The City Council meeting will start at 7 p.m.