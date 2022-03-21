Columbia city council to discuss roll carts, redistricting and jobs during Monday's meeting

COLUMBIA - Residents could soon have another option for trash pick up.
Roll carts are up for discussion again at this week's city council meeting. The city clerk accepted a petition with more than 3,000 signatures in favor of repealing the 2016 ruling that banned roll carts.
The council will do a first reading of the petition at Monday's meeting. Council members will make a decision to override the ban in their April 4 meeting or if they can't, it will move to public voters to decide in a referendum in August.
One city council member said he's neutral on the issue. Though, Karl Skala, Columbia City Council, Ward 3 incumbent, said a switch to roll carts won't happen overnight.
"This conversion will probably cost about $12 million. And that probably will have to be strung out over three or four or five years," Skala said. "The private sector company that we used to provide the bags and the logo have not lived up to their contract."
Offering up one solution for roll cart distribution if the ordinance is turned over, Skala said Columbians can have a choice between small, medium and large carts, but still continue the "pay as you throw" method.
Skala said citizens are the ones who should have the most power in government.
He mentioned, "It's their voices in terms of how they affect the city management."
Yet, those in favor of roll carts said the current system isn't working.
Rachel Proffitt was the petition organizer for citizens in favor of roll carts.
Proffitt said, "The quality of these [city issued] bags is just a hit or miss."
KOMU 8 News reached out to the City of Columbia Utilities Department, but it declined to comment. The city manager, De'Carlon Seewood, also declined to comment, his office noted he would speak about the issue only after Monday's meeting.
Here's what's also happening Monday evening. Ward redistricting will be addressed.
"[The system] is supposed to be based on population, it's not supposed to be based on behavioral expectation," said Skala.
Council members selected Map B for their reapportionment recommendation. It won't take into effect until after the municipal election on April 5.
After the 2020 census, more than 1,200 people will move from the 1st ward to the 2nd ward, about 1,100 people will move from the fifth to the fourth and less than 700 people will be in the sixth ward instead of the fourth.
Skala also explained why it's crucial to have accurate districts to boost proper voter participation.
"That is still paramount, I mean, the benefit of providing for heterogeneity in all of the wards that is from the most conservative to the most liberal residents," Skala said.
Moreover, Job Point will be asking the council for $200,000 to put towards construction training facilities, commercial driving simulations and software to store customer's data.
Before the pandemic, CEO Stephen Smith said there were about 425 to 450 regular members each year. He said he's trying to get Job Point's rates back to seeing numbers like these, as COVID-related setbacks are starting to decline.
"We can get closer to 500 or more a year. Spring is normally a time when we see more people coming to us," Smith said in an interview.
According to Smith, there's a huge demand for commercial driver, some jobs normally get anywhere between $5 to $7 more an hour, and going through his program will help people turn their lives around.
Smith wants to strike down the barriers to employment, because the vast majority of people he serve are people who have fallen through the cracks of society.
The meeting starts at 7 p.m., you can watch the livestream here on our website or go to the KOMU 8 News streaming app.