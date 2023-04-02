COLUMBIA- On Monday, April 3, Columbia City Council will meet to approve and discuss projects ranging from sewer system updates to an expansion of a city fieldhouse.
The first item on the agenda is the expansion of the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse at Perry Philips Park.
The expansion includes an addition of four more hardwood courts, more restroom facilities, multipurpose rooms, office areas, and installation of exterior lighting.
The next item on the agenda is the proposed replacement and improvement of public storm drainage infrastructure on Nebraska Avenue.
The improvements are estimated to cost just over $1 million to be paid from storm water utility funds. About $600,000 for this project are eligible for reimbursement by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
Another item being discussed is the proposed sanitary sewer system improvements in the Bear Creek Area.
The rehabilitation will consist of 53,000 linear feet of sewer line in the area. The estimate for this project is just over $7 million and will be paid for by the sewer utility revenue bonds approved by voters in 2013.
Members will also discuss whether to approve a tree trail in downtown Columbia. Davey Resource Group Inc. will be responsible for offering a tree inventory of at least 450 trees as a part of the downtown project. The project is estimated to cost $4,800, including the cost of labor and the price of the trees themselves. The goal is to engage citizens in the city’s urban tree program.
City Council will also be amending Chapter 29 of the City Code to establish revised regulations for businesses that use a drive-up window.
It was originally introduced on March 6. It will create opportunities to have a drive-up service window face a public street without having to seek board of adjustment approval.
Columbia City Council will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 3 at city hall.