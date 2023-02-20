COLUMBIA — Filmmakers, artists and musicians could receive assistance for travel-related expenses pending the approval of a resolution Monday night.

Columbia City Council will hold a meeting at 7 p.m. Monday and discuss a recommendation from the Convention & Visitors Bureau Advisory Board to allocate $15,000 for a tourism sponsorship agreement with the Ragtag Film Society.

Similar proposals have been passed by the City Council in 2021 and 2022.

Final vote on new Midway golf range

The council could give the final approval for Midway Golf & Games to build a two-story driving range.

The range would be build on a 107-acre property near the intersection of Interstate 70 and U.S. Highway 40.

USTA to give presentation on new tennis court proposal

The United States Tennis Association has pledged to provide $20,000 through a Facility Services grant for construction of two new tennis courts at A. Perry Phillips Park.

The Midwest Valley section of USTA is expected to provide a presentation on the construction of the tennis courts at Monday's meeting.

The construction would be part of the larger Phillips Park Tennis and Pickleball Facility, located next to Columbia Sports Fieldhouse.

Potential construction of new speed bumps

The Columbia Public Works Department is recommending the council approve construction of nine speed bumps along Shepard Boulevard and Audubon Drive.

Speed Bump Project Location Map Proposed installation of traffic calming devices on Audubon Drive between Stadium Boulevard and Shepard Boulevard, and on Shepard Boulevard be…

In June 2022, the Public Works Department conducted a poll that found 65% of households that would be directly impacted were in favor of the plan.

The construction is expected to cost $70,000 and would be paid from Annual Traffic Calming Funds. The Public Works Department anticipates that the speed bumps would need to be replaced every 15 years.