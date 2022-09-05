COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council will go over 2023 fiscal year budget amendments in Tuesday's meeting. One topic on the agenda will be proposed increases to utility rates for water. According to the agenda, the average customer would see approximately a $2 per month increase in their bill.
Amended fees would increase this fiscal year by 10% and an additional 4% the following years. There is also a proposed 15% increase to commercial water utility fees.
Fees are determined by the time of year, amount of usage and residential tiers. The city's utility department has broken down the water rates by the following:
- Increase the base fee by 10% in FY 2023 and 4% annually in the following years
- Residential Tier 1 would increase by 5% for all years
- Commercial Tier 1 would increase by 15% in FY 2023 and 5% in the following years
- Tier 2 would increase by 15% in FY 2023 and 5% in the following years
- Tier 3 and summer irrigation would increase by 30% in FY2023 and 5% the following years
Columbia resident Eric Kiekeban disliked that his bill could increase but said his main issue is with the quality.
“I mean if the quality is not getting better that would kind of suck honestly. You know the tap water kind of sucks and so if I had to pay more that would not be ideal,” Kiekeban said.
Other people are also concerned about water quality. At the council's last meeting, COMO Safe Water Coalition co-founder Julie Ryan said Columbia's water "has not been cleaned properly."
"We have surface water infiltration – and no one wants to admit it,” Ryan said.
Tuesday's meeting will be the second of three budget hearings. Council will vote on a final decision at its Sept. 19 meeting. If approved, utility rates will change for the 2023 fiscal year.
KOMU 8 will stream the 7 p.m. meeting on KOMU.com, the KOMU 8 News app and KOMU 8 streaming apps.