COLUMBIA — The Columbia City Council is considering fee increases across a multitude of government departments that will impact Columbia residents.
The city council will introduce city code amendments as part of the agenda for Monday night's meeting, which could affect fees related to water rates, Parks and Recreation services and license fee schedules for businesses and occupations.
Water rates could increase for all residents and businesses for the first time since 2019 if the council approves the water rate recommendation provided by the Columbia Water and Light Advisory Board. Base fees, which are determined by the size of the water meter, would increase 10% citywide in fiscal year 2023 and 4% annually in following years.
In addition, usage rates also increase in accordance with the proposal. Residential tier 1 rates would increase 5% annually, while commercial tier 1 and 2 rates would increase 15% in FY 2023 and tier 3 rates would increase 30% in FY 2023. Commercial rates across all tiers would increase 5% annually thereafter.
The advisory board approved the proposal by a 4-1 vote in its meeting on Wednesday, June 1. The City of Columbia Utilities declined to comment prior to the council taking up the proposal in session.
Parks and Recreation will also raise rates on a variety of services. Those include increases to registration fees for various activities and classes organized by Parks and Rec, admission fees for the Activity and Recreation Center and an increase to the weekly rate for the city's summer camp program.
Changes to the current business license fee schedule will primarily impact businesses with over $3 million in annual gross revenue. Under current city code, Columbia collects 25 cents for each $1,000 beyond $100,000 in gross revenue up to $3 million, which amounts to a $750 license fee when exceeding the cap.
However, the proposal to amend Chapter 13 would increase the cap from $3 million to $11,980,000, which would increase the license fee for businesses with corresponding revenues by a maximum of $2,250, up to a $3,000 fee. If approved, it would be the first adjustment to the business fee schedule since its establishment in 1975.
According to city data, 443 businesses make over $3 million, which is about 10% of the city's expected license-renewing business pool. Eight percent of those make in between $3 and $12 million, while 2% make more than $12 million.
The proposals come amid preliminary discussions to adopt the proposed 2023 fiscal budget, which city manager De'Carlon Seewood outlined in a meeting last Thursday.
In addition to the increased cost proposals, Monday's meeting will return to the subject of the homeless populations in the downtown district. Multiple business owners in the North Village Arts District spoke out regarding violence and increasing dangerous encounters in the area and expressed a desire to no longer use the Wabash bus station as a temporary shelter.
In addition, the city council will set a public hearing date for discussions regarding the 2022 property tax rate, which is slated to remain at the 2021 rate of $0.4032 per $100 of assessed value, and the first phase of the McBaine Water Treatment Plant Upgrade. The project's budget is about $21.5 million.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in City Hall's Council Chambers. It will be available to stream on KOMU.com, KOMU 8 News app and the KOMU 8 streaming apps.