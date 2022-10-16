Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM MONDAY TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 18 expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central Illinois. Portions of central, east central, northeast, and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 9 PM Monday to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&