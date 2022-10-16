COLUMBIA - On Monday, the Columbia City Council is expected to fill five positions on the nine person Citizens Police Review Board.
According to the council's agenda, members will interview applicants during the pre-council meeting and vote on appointments during the regular meeting.
Right now, the future of the board is uncertain. The city council suspended the board's monthly meetings in August after three members resigned in two months.
At that time, KOMU 8 reported Mayor Barbara Buffaloe said there was "unwelcome behavior" at a recent board meeting. She also said the board was due for a reset.
On Monday, council members will fill the positions of the three members that resigned and the positions of two board members whose terms end in November.
The primary role of the board is to review appeals of decisions made by the Columbia Police Chief on allegations of police misconduct.
The board can still review appeals despite its suspension, but hasn't received an appeal in months, according to the board's chair Rhonda Carlson. Board members had varying opinions on how its functioning right now.
"So, right now, we're just a dud of a board," said board member December Harmon. "No one's talking to each other. I haven't gotten confirmation if we are coming back in November or if we are not."
"It's a highly charged atmosphere," said Carlson. "Whether you want to say something that's going on with policing, it's argumentative from the public."
In an email response to questions from KOMU 8, Mayor Barbara Buffaloe said that before meetings resume, "I would like for board and commission training to be conducted and thoughtful onboarding of new members."
Council member Nick Foster said there isn't an official timeline for when the board will resume regular meetings, but said filling positions is a "first step."
"The main thing that we want to have happen is for the board to function in such a way that it is able to do what it's called to do. And the primary thing is to rule on appeals that come on decisions that are made by the Chief of Police."