COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council will meet Monday night to hear several proposals, two of which could impact the Columbia Regional Airport.
The council could vote to amend the city budget by appropriating funds related to a CARES Act airport grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation-Federal Aviation Administration for construction of a new terminal building at the Columbia Regional Airport.
According a council memo, the city manager and staff are requesting CARES Act development grant funds in the amount of $10,763,287 to the Airport Terminal Project account.
The council will also hear a report on renaming COU. One city committee along with the Airport Advisory Board (AAB) are recommending the airport be called Columbia National Airport.
Following the two airport proposals, the Parks and Recreation Department is requesting the adoption of a resolution that will authorize the city manager to sign a $38,000 agreement with J&M Displays, according to the Columbia Missourian. This agreement will help fund the production of the firework show being held at American Legion Park for Columbia's "Fire in the Sky" event July 4.
Council will also vote on replacing the Hickman High School pool heater, which has not been keeping the pool warm enough, which resulted in the cancellation of swim lessons, swim team practices and meets. Council heard a proposal at its last meeting in May.
The estimated cost of the project is between $30,000 and $35,000, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting. The Columbia Swim Club has agreed to pay $10,000 if city council approves the plan.
A vote is also expected on the annexation of 135 acres of land at 5212 North Oakland Gravel Road, the former Boone County Fairgrounds. Twenty-nine acres of the land would be dedicated to future Boone County fairgrounds, while the rest of the land would be developed as a future city park. The vote could also approve if the area should be included in Columbia city limits.