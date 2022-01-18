COLUMBIA — The city of Columbia Commission on Human Rights is calling City Council to change the temperature threshold to open emergency warming centers.
City Council will hear the report at its meeting on Tuesday night. Currently, the temperature threshold to open the emergency overnight warming center at the Wabash Bus Station in downtown Columbia is set at 9 degrees.
In its report, the Commission on Human Rights said the following cities have significantly higher thresholds than Columbia:
- Lawrence, Kansas: threshold 35 degrees
- St. Peters, Missouri: threshold 20 degrees
- Huntsville, Alabama: threshold 32 degrees
The Salvation Army in Columbia and Jefferson City have cold cots for when temperatures drop. Its threshold is 35 degrees. Curtiss Hartley, the mid-Missouri regional coordinator of the Salvation Army, said already this season, when cots were in use, all of them were in use.
"What it looks like in both of our shelters is we will provide cots until all of our cots are full and even despite COVID, trying to use as many safety measures as possible with social distancing and masks and washing hands," Hartley said.
Hartley said it's important to remember affected populations when decisions are made.
"They're our neighbors who are out there suffering the indignities, suffering the misery of the cold weather when it gets to be mid-August and the difficulties that come along with that life style," Hartley said.
