COLUMBIA − The Columbia City Council will make an announcement regarding the search for Columbia's next city manager during a community briefing on Monday, Dec. 20.
The community briefing will be held in the Council Chambers at City Hall at 4 p.m. Members of the public and the media are invited to attend. KOMU 8 will also stream the briefing on KOMU.com, the KOMU 8 News app and KOMU 8 streaming apps.
According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, city council members said they held in-person interviews with three city manager candidates. The search began in summer 2021, following the announcement of current City Manager John Glascock's retirement, effective Jan. 14, 2022.
City council members said in a statement that they, as a cohesive group and along with CPS HR Consulting, reviewed 32 applicants, pre-screened 10 and held in-person interviews with three.