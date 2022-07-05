COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council will meet this Tuesday at 7 p.m. to discuss various issues in the community including but not limited to:
- Authorizing funding for the 2022 Missouri Senior Games and the Show-Me STATE GAMES
- Setting a public hearing for the 2022 Renewable Energy Plan
- Increasing air traffic control staffing and extending operations at Columbia Regional Airport
- Issuing a liquor license to Silverball
- Extending the trial of the virtual participation program
2022 Senior Games and Show-Me STATE GAMES
The 2022 Missouri Senior Games and Show-Me STATE GAMES (SMSG) are scheduled for July 22 through 24 and July 29 through 31 respectively.
SMSG is one of six Signature Series events in the Tourism Development Program.
The events are planned to enhance Columbia's image which in turn help out the local economy.
The games will bring roughly 15,000 athletes this year to Columbia.
If the ordinance is approved, $20,000 will be provided from the Tourism and Development funds.
The Convention and Visitors Bureau Advisory Board has already reviewed the application and unanimously voted to approve it.
2022 Renewable Energy Plan
Another topic of discussion is the 2022 Renewable Energy Plan which has been voted on yearly since 2004.
The Renewable Energy Plan provides a description of project plans, details on the amount of renewable energy delivered and a forecast for renewable energy portfolios.
The ordinance requires a public hearing and vote to be approved this year.
The following is a list of percentages from 2021 of the renewable energy sources:
- Bluegrass Ridge Wind: 0.90%
- Crystal Lake Wind: 8.79%
- Columbia Landfill Gas: 1.51%
- Distributed Photovoltaics: 0.39%
- Jefferson City Landfill Gas: 1.84%
- Truman Solar: 1.20%
In total, 14.63% of energy supplied last year was renewable.
Agreement with Midwest ATC
Taxiway A will be reconstructed this summer, which will cause aircraft to back taxi in order to take off and land for a total of 90 days.
In response to this construction, staff has requested to temporarily extend operations and increase staffing with Midwest ATC to increase safety for passengers and staff members.
If approved, this agreement would take place during the months of July, August and September of 2022.
Previously, funds of $15,277 were awarded from the Airport Retained Earnings account to the Airport's operating budget for an additional air traffic controller and to extend tower operation hours during the project.
Silverball liquor license
Section 311.080 of the Missouri Revised Statutes states that no liquor license can be granted within 100 feet of a school, church or other building used for worship unless applicant obtains written consent from City Council.
Since Silverball located on South Ninth Street is within 100 feet of a church, consent is needed.
Virtual Participation Program Trial
The city council will revisit whether local community members can join commission meetings online after the trial program was set to expire in June.
According to the agenda, the city council will discuss amending the ordinance to continue virtual access and potentially extend the option to other meetings.
Eligible boards for the program include the Disabilities Commission and the Youth Advisory Council.
The virtual program is only applicable to individuals that are prevented from attending a meeting in person.
More information about what will be covered Tuesday can be found in the July 5 meeting agenda.