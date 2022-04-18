COLUMBIA – The Columbia City Council in a 4-2 vote passed a motion Monday to reconsider putting the roll cart ban on the August 2 ballot.
At its April 4 meeting, the council voted to put the roll cart question on the August 2 special election ballot.
Fifth Ward Councilperson Matt Pitzer introduced the motion. He cited his belief that the two new members of the city council, Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and Fourth Ward Councilperson Nick Foster, should have the right to vote on the ban.
"We have been completely unresponsive in terms in terms of addressing all of the concerns and criticisms we've heard about our trash system," Pitzer said.
The city council has the power to reconsider a bill that was voted down up to 90 days after the bill was defeated. To do this, a majority of council members have to vote in favor of the motion.
Both Buffaloe and Foster voted in favor of reconsidering the proposal.
Third Ward Councilperson Karl Skala voiced his opposition to taking the roll cart vote off the upcoming ballot.
"Since this was established with a referendum, I don't want to disenfranchise the folks that originally--in 2016--put on the ballot and into the ordinances," Skala said. "I think the city council has the purvue to do this. I don't think the council should do that without another referendum to really find out where the public is."
The bills will be introduced at the next city council meeting on May 2 and is scheduled to be discussed and voted on at the May 16 meeting.