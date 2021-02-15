COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council members are expected to discuss several re-zonings at Monday's meeting.

Council is expected to vote on the approval of a preliminary plat for "The Cottages of Northridge" at Northridge Drive and Oakland Gravel Road.

Council will also discuss the city's investment policy and give a COVID-19 update.

Monday's City Council meeting will start at 7:00 Monday. Stream the meeting in the above player.

