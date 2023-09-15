COLUMBIA − The Columbia City Council will discuss and vote on a resolution of support for an affordable housing initiative by the Columbia Housing Authority (CHA) at Monday's meeting.
CHA is seeking funding to construct new, modern, energy-efficient affordable housing to replace existing units on the east side of Providence Road near Park Avenue, known as the Providence Walkway project.
The resolution will include support for CHA to move forward with the project, as well as a tentative commitment to allocate $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding, contingent on receipt of tax credits and other necessary funding.
The CHA is also applying to be considered for 9% low-income housing tax credits from the Missouri Housing Development Commission (MHDC) for the project, according to a news release.
The project is part of CHA’s affordable housing initiative and includes the redevelopment of 50 units in 15 buildings, which were originally constructed in 1964.
Sydney Olsen, spokesperson for the city of Columbia, noted how the city and the council are wanting to help.
"Our council and the city want to show support for the redevelopment projects that we have in town, and just making sure affordable housing is being kept up," she said.
The City Council will also consider supporting the development of three additional affordable housing projects for seniors and families.
The Columbia Square and Claudell Homes projects propose the rehabilitation of 175 existing housing units, while the Spartan Pointe II and Gentry Estates III projects seek to add 48 family housing units and up to 50 senior 55+ housing units, respectively.