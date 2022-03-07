The improvement project will be funded from grant funds received from the Federal Aviation Administration (90% of the project costs) and Transportation Sales Tax Funds (10% local match).

The council will also vote on an approved school resource officer (SRO) agreement to implement four SROs back into certain schools in the Columbia Public School district.

SROs have not been in district since 2020 due to budget cuts.

"The SRO agreement would restore school resource officers to our high schools after a one-year hiatus. This is absolutely critical to the safety and well-being of all our scholars and staff," CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said in an email.

SROs are police officers placed in schools to provide support and be a resource to the school while also building relationships with students and staff.

"On Friday, at a high school in the Kansas City area, a school resource officer was able to stop what could have been a very tragic school shooting," Baumstark said.

With the rise of gun violence at schools around the nation, some students want to implement more safety measures like SROs back into schools.

Another proposal that will be discussed Monday night is a sanctioned homeless encampment on city-owned property.

"The sanctioned camp would have certain rules in order to create a healthier living environment," council member Ian Thomas explained.

Homeless encampment sites would be sanctioned areas around Columbia for those experiencing homelessness to go and set up their camps.

"The homeless issue is not a very good situation because there are safety, hygiene and health issues when we don't have shelter space that's adequate," Thomas said.

The council will discuss this proposal and specific locations throughout Columbia where the camps could potentially be, but no vote will be held.

The pre-council meeting begins at 6 p.m. and council at 7 p.m.