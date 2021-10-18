COLUMBIA – The Columbia City Council will review a proposal for a new neighborhood, discuss its proposed plans to allow curbside yard waste in non-city bags, authorize a permit to allow the expansion of Logboat Brewery and discuss renaming the Columbia Regional Airport at Monday night's meeting.
New neighborhood proposal
A vote of approval would result in a new neighborhood in east Columbia that will add 168 homes to the development of the Old Hawthorne North subdivision.
The construction plans of the new subdivision were sent back to developers at last month's meeting.
Developers with Crockett Engineering Consultants will address the concerns and present them to the council at Monday’s meeting.
For the approval of the request, five of the seven City Council members must vote in favor of the new housing development at Monday night’s meeting.
Curbside yard waste in non-city bags
The Columbia City Council will propose a change to Section 22-159 of the city code that requires residents to place all materials, including yard waste, into city provided bags with a city logo.
The presented plan will modify this requirement and allow residents to place yard waste in non-city logo bags for two weeks, one in November and one in December.
Amidst preparing for the presented plan, the city of Columbia says staff did investigate yard waste programs offered in other cities like Sedalia and Jefferson City.
If the City Council chooses to implement a yard waste collection program that allows residents to place all materials, including yard waste, in non-city bags, the Council will introduce revisions to section 22-159 of the City Code at the Nov. 1, 2021, City Council Meeting.
Expansion of Logboat Brewery
At Monday’s meeting, the City Council will discuss approval of a conditional use permit (CUP) that allows an expansion to Logboat Brewery.
The requested permit is for an expansion to the bar and improvements that will help existing and expanded areas be compliant with the minimum parking requirements.
The brewery's proposed expansion will add 2,950 square feet to the bar’s current 4,600 square feet, extend the warehouse and add 45 parking spots for customers if the council approves the requested permit.
Renaming the Columbia Regional Airport
The City Council will also consider a report regarding renaming the Columbia Regional Airport. The Airport Advisory Board (AAB) is recommending it be renamed Columbia National Airport.
According to the council memo, this recommendation comes from the exponential growth of the airport over the last several years. The AAB said the new name better reflects what the airport has become.
Monday's meeting reintroduces this recommendation after the City Council took no action at its meeting on June 7.