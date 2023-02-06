COLUMBIA — The Voluntary Action Center (VAC) is seeking approval from the Columbia City Council for a homeless shelter on the northeast corner of the Business Loop and Bowling Street.
The Opportunity Campus, which would be run through the VAC, is asking the council for a conditional use permit to allow the campus to be built on a corridor zoned for mixed use.
The Opportunity Campus, according to the VAC, will have a "goal of transitioning our homeless neighbors to being sheltered by providing safe temporary shelter, transitional housing, affordable housing, meals, basic daily needs and wrap-around services to lift people up and out of homelessness."
According to a memo from city staff, the shelter would operate 24 hours a day, year-round, and accommodate a maximum of 120 people. It would include a commercial kitchen capable of serving 200 meals a day, a computer lab, pet kennels, restrooms and showers.
One organization with goals of improving the Business Loop has concerns regarding the management of the shelter as it is wedged between local businesses and property owners.
"Over the last couple of years we [Business Loop], like many other areas, have seen an increase in people experiencing homelessness," Carrie Gartner, executive director of The Loop, said. "That obviously has a negative impact on businesses."
Gartner said the organization hopes the Opportunity Campus will bring solutions to the problems area businesses are facing.
"Our concern in September [2022] when we first heard about this is that a mismanaged shelter is something that can really harm an area of town or a street," Gartner said. "So, what we asked for from the city and other people involved was a good sense of a management plan for the area."
Gartner also mentioned coordination with local authorities would be critical to ensure that overflow problems do not spill over to businesses in the area.
"So if you can have an Opportunity Campus that really helps a strong proportion of people, that's a great start," Gartner stated. "The concern there is how does VAC or the city or the police department manage those folks who are not allowed in or are not willing to go into the facility."
The shelter is planned to span more than 26,000 square feet with an additional 23,000 square feet set aside for office space and a parking lot.
Council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at City Hall in the council chambers.