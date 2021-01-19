COLUMBIA — Columbia City Council will vote on banning chokeholds and neck restraints Tuesday night.
Race Matters, Friends Executive Director Chad McLaurin agrees with the chokehold part of the ordinance but wants the council to reconsider banning neck restraints.
"I think the board can definitely weigh in on the chokehold and ban them, but this particular restraint [carotid], I would like to see them actually cast a broader gaze at what the use of force continuum is for the police department," McLaurin said. "Frankly, I think it needs to be further developed, because it's kind of very rudimentary."
The terms 'chokehold' and 'neck restraint' are not the same. Chokeholds are applied to the windpipe and block an individual's airway. Neck "carotid" restraints restrict the flow of blood to the brain, eventually making a person unconscious.
The Columbia Police Department revised its Use of Force/Response to Resistance Policy on Monday.
The previous policy stated, "Choke, strangle or similar holds which restrict the flow of blood to the brain or the person's ability to breathe are prohibited except where the officer reasonably believes there is an imminent threat of death or serious physical injury to him/herself or a third party and this action is the only reasonable means at the time to stop the threat."
This new policy defines the use of chokeholds and neck restraints as deadly force.
The new policy states, "Choke, strangle or similar holds which restrict the person’s ability to breathe are prohibited unless deadly force is authorized and, due to the circumstances at hand, is the only reasonable means available at the time to stop the threat."
Under the revised policy, an officer is still able to decide whether to use chokeholds or neck restraints.
City Council's ordinance will completely ban both.
Councilman Ian Thomas told KOMU 8 News in an email that he did not believe the original language of CPD's Use of Force Policy was effective. Thomas is still considering where he stands on the revised language.
"I have not yet decided whether this re-wording adequately addresses my concerns about potential misuse – if it does not, I will vote for the outright prohibition," the councilman said in the email.
The council will also give an update on COVID-19 in Boone County.
Columbia Chamber of Commerce President Matt McCormick is scheduled to give public comment regarding COVID-19 relief for Columbia businesses.